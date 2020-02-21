China’s count of new virus cases drops, deaths exceed 2,200

China reported another fall in new virus cases as health officials expressed continued optimism over containment of the outbreak that has caused more than 2,200 deaths but has grown elsewhere.

Containment has been a struggle far from the epicenter in central China.

South Korea’s capital banned street rallies and the government sent help to a city where cases have surged.

Newly reported infections in China have fallen for days, although changes in how health authorities have counted cases have muddied the true trajectory of the epidemic.

China’s count of 889 cases brought its total to 75,465.

South Korea ups emergency response as viral cases surge

South Korea reported more virus cases and declared a “special management zone” around a southeastern city where the surging outbreak threatens to overwhelm the health system.

In the capital, Seoul, officials banned major downtown rallies and shut down a big park to avoid mass public gatherings where the virus could spread.

Health authorities reported 52 new cases, raising South Korea’s total to 156 and fueling fears the outbreak is getting out of control.

Two new cases in South Korea’s military were confirmed in a soldier and a sailor who traveled to Daegu, where cases have been spiking.

The mayor of Daegu has urged people to stay indoors and wear masks.

Controversial church at center of S Korean outbreak

A church whose leader claims he is an angel of Jesus has become the biggest cluster of viral infections in South Korea.

A total of 110 cases of COVID-19 infections have been found in the southeast city of Daegju and nearby areas since Wednesday.

Of those, about 70% have been linked to a Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where two recent services were attended by a previously confirmed patient.

Little is known about the “patient zero" except that the woman in her early 60s had no recent record of overseas travel and was diagnosed with pneumonia last weekend.

Some 1,000 Shincheonji church followers who attended Sunday services with her have been quarantined at their homes while authorities screen them for the virus.

