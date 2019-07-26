Children learn the importance of compost

Some children got to get their hands dirty as they learned how to make compost.

The children learned straw, leaves, paper and cardboard can all be used when making compost.

Keep Midland Beautiful helped to host this event. The children learned straw, leaves, paper and cardboard can all be used when making compost.

“I think that it grows the culture of youth that our aware of their environment even if they do not continue to compost after today and their bags get thrown away. It is something they remember, keep Midland beautiful,” said Misty Thomason, Education Outreach

Coordinator for Keep Midland Beautiful.

Now Keep Midland Beautiful said they plan on visiting schools throughout Midland to teach more youngsters the importance of taking care of their community.

