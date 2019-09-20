Children in Midland raise money for Alzheimer’s walk

Children in Midland spent time today raising money for Alzheimer's Research.

It’s all a part of Midland College Childcare Center's Annual “Alzheimer’s Walk.”

Children dressed up as a superhero, complete with a cape and mask. Then the little ones walked around Manor Park asking for donations with little buckets in their hands asking for donations from their “grand-pals.”

Debra Hostas with the Alzheimer’s Association said all proceeds they collected will be donated to the ‘2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's,’ which will be in October.

“It made me feel good because the residents were smiling from ear to ear. They love to see the kids and all of them have their little change out. They all had their little change out and they love putting it in their little buckets and the kids were just like, thank you,” said Hostas.

Hostas said the children over $600 dollars last year and this year's donation will be even bigger.