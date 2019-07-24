Children host lemonade stands all over Midland to raise money for charity

A local nonprofit is raising money for a new building to host activities with the help of some young volunteers.

If you drove around Midland Wednesday, you might have stopped by Kaitlin Bledsoe’s lemonade stand.

Kaitlin, and other operators, aren’t trying to score some extra pocket money.

Instead, all the profits they make are going to 3:11 Ministries—a nonprofit that provides food, clothes, and access to fun activities for less fortunate children throughout the year.

“They need pretty much what we just need,” Bledsoe said.

3:11 Ministries is trying to raise $200,000 to buy a new building where they can host their activities.

They’ll have to sell a lot of lemonade to reach that goal, but it’s a start.

Dozens of the ministry’s young volunteers are taking the lead to show their classmates and neighbors just how much they care.

“There’s like a lot of people in our community and it feels really good to just be able to help somebody because I have so much,” Bledsoe said. “I have a lot of money and stuff and I think about how a lot of kids don’t have that.”

Kaitlin Bledsoe has been helping her mom at the ministry for about a year and has been happy to lend a hand. Kaitlin even gave up her allowance for the cause.

Kaitlin wants people to know even the small acts of kindness mean a lot to the people who need it.

“They don’t know that they’re really doing much by giving a couple dollars, but it actually can help a lot,” Bledsoe said.

That’s the one lesson parents tell me they want their young volunteers to learn.

“I know that they see what we do year-round and how important it is and they go to school with these kids and so they know,” 3:11 Ministries Fundraising Director Amy Blake said. “There’s a big need in town and I think this shows them that ‘Hey I can do something.’ It might be my small part of standing on a street and holding a sign but, y’know, it’s doing something for somebody that needs it.”

