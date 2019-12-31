Children from across the country send holiday cards to Ector County Sheriff's Office

The Ector County Sheriff's Office received a special gift to end the year.

The sheriff's office received a big box of holiday cards from kids across 26 states as part of "Cards for Kids".

Cards for Kids was started after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

The box included the following letter:

Dear Friends in Odessa and Midland,

We wanted you to know that so many of us are thinking of you and sending the warmest of holiday wishes! Please accept this box of cards as a token of our support and well wishes for a Happy Holiday Season and a prosperous New Year!

The #CardsForKids campaign began in 2017 after Las Vegas. Each year, people from all across North America send in cards that we share with you and your family, as well as other children and communities across the country. This year, we received more than 10,000 cards from 26 states and Canada!

If you would like to see all of the love that went into making this box for you, please visit www.facebook.com/CardsForKidsByJackie/. The page features pictures of our contributors as well as a map that shows where the love came from and where it is going.

We hope that this brings a smile to your face and to your heart. Wishing you nothing but happiness, love, and laughter this holiday season!

Sincerely,

Jackie Schildkraut

Cards For Kids