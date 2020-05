A child is recovering at the hospital after they were hit by a truck in Midland.

According to the City of Midland, the crash happened on College Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The child was riding their bike along the road when they were hit by a red truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Officials tell CBS7 that the child was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

More information is expected to be released on the case later today.