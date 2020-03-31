Chick-fil-A's Ms. Ann is stuck at home, and the restaurant wants your help perking her up

If you've ever eaten at the Chick-fil-A on 42nd Street in Odessa, then you've probably seen - and maybe even talked to - Ms. Ann.

Since the restaurant had to close it's dining room, Ms. Ann has been stuck at home under self-quarantine.

What's worse, she has no immediate family in the area to visit her - so she's making due all by herself.

So the restaurant has kicked off a "card campaign" - asking customers to drop off a note of encouragement for them to pass along to her.

Or, it you want to shoot a video on your phone, those can be emailed to Courtney Ashley at chickfilaodessa@gmail.com or texted to 432-248-4407.

And Chick-fil-A wants you to know that they will hold the cards for the time recommended by the CDC before they're delivered.