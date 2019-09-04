Chick-fil-A served 500 sandwiches to law enforcement after shooting

After hearing about the tragic shooting that happened on Saturday, employees at Chick-fil-A Odessa, University Boulevard and Chick-fil-A Odessa Town Center served 500 sandwiches to law enforcement.

According to a post on the Chick-fil-A Odessa, University Boulevard Facebook page, the two teams cooked and packaged 500 sandwiches to serve to law enforcement.

The post says, “Grateful is not an adequate word to express how we feel about all of our brave First Responders, they are true heroes. We are praying for our community in the days ahead and for all those impacted by this tragedy.”

They also posted a video of the team readying the sandwiches for the first responders, saying “There is power in kindness.”