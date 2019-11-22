Chevron donates $75,000 to Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD

Students with Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD will have new learning opportunities thanks to a donation from Chevron.

In the school district's board meeting Thursday night Chevron presented a $75,000 check.

According to a release, the school district will be using the money for STEM projects at each of their campuses.

Principals from each of the schools had written proposals on how the money could be used to enhance learning and workforce skills for their students.

"Most of Chevron’s social investment budget goes to support education, especially programs that support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Dr. Cervantes and his administration proposed to use the Chevron funding in creative and interactive projects at all five campuses – projects that will spur curiosity and critical thinking. We look forward to seeing the students at work in the coming months," said Matt Konieczka, the Delaware Basin Texas Operations Superintendent.

PBTISD currently has STEM programs including a Coding Club at Bessie Haynes Elementary and a UIL Robotics team at Pecos High School.