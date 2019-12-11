Chevron's billion dollar slowdown won't be a black eye for the Permian Basin

This week, Chevron has been hit hard by low gas prices, announcing they’re writing down billions of dollars in assets.

CBS7 spoke to an energy expert over at the Houston Chronicle who broke down what this means for Chevron and the oil industry in West Texas.

Chevron roughly $10 billion writedown means they’re cutting down natural gas projects and are expecting much less profit next quarter.

The Houston Chronicle’s energy reporter Sergio Chapa explained this is all because we have an excess of fossil fuels, which is driving natural gas prices way down.

“That’s not good for natural gas drillers and developers,” he said. “And you know with the mild winter and climate change, demand—traditional demand during the winter, they’re not expecting to see it.”

That’s why backing off shale and natural gas drilling sites makes sense, at least for now, and chevron isn’t the only company who seems to think so.

“Schlumberger earnings had to write down $8.8 billion worth of acquisitions and assets.” Chapa said. “Weatherford and other service companies wrote down $744 million worth of assets and reorganization fees. You saw Phillips 66 write down $900 million.”

Of course, seeing a top oil company pump the brakes on operations may sound scary enough to make oilfield employees start shaking in their work boots, but not necessarily in West Texas.

Chapa explained while Chevron and other companies are turning away from shale and natural gas leases throughout the country, no one’s pulling out of Permian Basin oilfields.

“From what we can tell, they’ll either maintain the same level of activity in the Permian Basin or perhaps even increase it,” Chapa said.

That’s because West Texas oilfields are more focused on producing crude oil, rather than natural gas, which is far more valuable.

So, it seems for now, the Permian Basin is still liquid gold.

Chapa told me chevron has about 13 drilling rigs in the Permian Basin and a $4 billion budget and they’ve haven’t announced any plans to change that.