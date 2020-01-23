Charges dropped and case dismissed against Basin Strong benefit organizer

Assault Family Violence charges have been dropped against Basin Strong dinner and concert co-organizer Ben Henderson, according to court documents.

Odessa Police arrested Henderson around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning after a security officer at the Downtown Odessa Marriott reported Henderson had forcefully grabbed his wife, Ashley, and forced her down the hall into a conference room, according to the arrest affidavit.

The overnight hotel manager told police she heard Henderson slam the conference room door shut - and when she went to check on what was going on, she heard him screaming at Ashley, "I'm going to f***ing kill you."

When police arrived, an officer reported in the arrest affidavit that Ashley was cowering on the floor under a table when they found her.

The affidavit states Ashley showed an officer bruises on her arm, but refused to cooperate with police or allow them to take a photo of them.

Henderson helped organize last week's Basin Strong dinner and concert with Clay Walker to help raise money for victims of last summer's mass shooting.

Midland attorney Brian Carney represented Henderson.