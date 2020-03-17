Changes come to Big Bend National Park due to coronavirus pandemic

Changes are coming to Big Bend National Park as park officials follow guidance from the White House and the CDC.

The following changes are now in place for the park:

Visitor Services

All Big Bend Visitor Centers and Contact Stations will be closed, including Big Bend Natural History Association bookstores.

The Boquillas Port of Entry will be closed, effective Wednesday, March 18.

All ranger-guided activities and special events scheduled for the next 60 days will be cancelled. Park interpretive rangers will be roving park trailheads and trails to provide park information and answer questions.

Camping

As park staffing levels allow, park campgrounds will remain open to advance reservations and first-come, first-served self-registration only.

Group campsites will be closed.

Backcountry camping will be restricted to those sites available for advance reservations on www.recreation.gov

The concession operated RV Campground at Rio Grande Village will remain open.

Concessions

The Chisos Mountain Lodge will remain open.

The restaurant will maximize take-out meals.

Restaurant capacity will be reduced and tables spread out to maximize distance between parties.

Patio dining will continue provided there are no significant trash or animal problems. Capacity will be reduced and tables spread out to maximize distance between parties.

The bar and soup/salad bar will be closed.

Indoor spaces (camper stores, registration area, service stations) will be restricted to no more than 10 people at one time, including staff.

Commercial Outfitters

All activities will be restricted to parties of 10 or less, including guides and drivers.

“We realize these changes have tremendous impact on the visiting public, our partners, and the economic livelihood of local businesses and employees,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “Nonetheless, with parallel restrictions being imposed all over the nation, if not the globe, these actions are what we believe are reasonable steps to protect the health of park visitors and employees. We appreciate the support and understanding of the American public.”