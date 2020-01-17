Census 2020 reminds residents to get counted, help cities with funding

Census 2020 is reminding residents how important it is to get involved in this decade’s count.

Census organizers said each person counted translates to $1,500 that can go toward roads and schools, and that keeps adding up throughout the decade.

“Multiply that times ten, that’s $150,000 that we would lack because that one person didn’t fill out the census,” Census 2020 Representative Letticia Martinez said. “So, it just really adds up. Even one person is $150,000 that we’re missing.”

Organizers also said people can be counted in cities they travel to for work if they spend more than 50% of their time there.

The counting effort will begin at the beginning of February and will continue until Apr. 1.

