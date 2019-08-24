Former Midland Lee Rebel Cedric Benson is laid to rest in Austin

Cedric Benson, former Midland Lee Rebel and NFL running back, was laid to rest on Saturday.

A private service was held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin.

Eight of Benson’s former teammates at the University of Texas served as his pallbearers.

Benson was then buried during a private ceremony at Texas State Cemetery.

Media and the public weren't allowed into the funeral service, but that didn't stop several big fans from showing up to pay their respects.

Benson was killed in a motorcycle crash last Saturday night along with his passenger, Aamna Najam, a 27-year-old doctor and recent UT graduate.

Her funeral was held earlier this week in Houston.