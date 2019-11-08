Cavender's donating portion of Monday sales to Lone Survivor Foundation

Cavender’s western wear is proud to announce its national partnership with Lone Survivor Foundation in support of its mission to lead US veterans and their families on a path to healing from combat trauma by providing no-cost therapeutic services.

Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF) is a non-profit organization that provides no-cost Post-traumatic Growth Programs for U.S. veterans and their families. Program sessions take place in a relaxing, military-friendly environment. LSF uses therapeutic tools that focus on restoring the mind, body and spirit of combat veterans who live with symptoms of PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, and chronic pain. They include the veterans’ significant others and their children in their program to strengthen and guide the whole family unit. LSF serves families from all U.S. military branches and service eras.

The donation from this promotion directly supports LSF’s life-changing program that provides education, coping skills and stress reduction techniques.

“We’re grateful for this partnership with Cavender’s.” Said Tom Fordyce, Executive Director of Lone Survivor Foundation. “The donation from this campaign will help us better fulfill our mission and serve a growing list of military families in need and will also help to keep all services at no-cost.”

Driven by their core values of Family, Authenticity, Quality and Hard Work, Cavender’s is dedicated to giving back to our veterans. Cavender’s has pledged a minimum donation of $20,000 to LSF. When customers purchase items from Cavender’s and Cavenders.com on Monday, November 11, 2019, 2% of the purchase price will be donated to Lone Survivor Foundation, up to a total of $30,000.