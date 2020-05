Some catholic churches throughout West Texas will once again welcome worshipers to their pews this Sunday.

Bishop Mark Seitz of the El Paso diocese said catholic churches across Brewster, Jeff Davis, Loving, Presidio, Reeves, Ward and Winkler County can begin their normal church gatherings again this weekend.

However, the bishop is still holding off on allowing churches to open in El Paso county where there are far more reported cases of the coronavirus.