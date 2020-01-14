Cars set on fire at Florida dealership

Surveillance video shows a man pouring gasoline on vehicles at a car dealership before setting them on fire.

In all, nine vehicles went up in flames at O&D dealership, a family-run business

“It takes a heartless person to do something like this,” the owner’s sister said.

The video shows a man in a hoodie using box cutters to get through the gate before pouring gasoline on the cars.

"A few of the cars were brand new and a few were just completed and ready to go,” she said. “So, I'm almost sure it’s going to hit the pocket hard.”

Insurance isn’t expected to cover the damage.

The State Fire Marshal and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

