Carpenter delivers crosses to memorialize mass shooting victims

Greg Zanis, a carpenter by trade, has been constructing and placing wooden crosses across the nation to honor loved ones of grieving families and their communities.

Since 1999, he has placed more than 26,000 crosses. It all started after the Columbine shooting.

Zanis’ company, Crosses for Losses, is a not-for-profit company. He does accept donations to help his one-man company keep going.

“I have never solicited donations in the past, but donations of any amount would be appreciated so that I may continue my one-man mission to place crosses and/or other memorials to anyone and everyone who requests one. Anywhere,” said Zanis on his Facebook page.

Zanis placed 22 crosses in El Paso, Texas to memorialize the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting. Each cross is about 25 to 30 pounds. He says they’re so heavy because he doesn’t want them to blow over.

Now there are seven crosses in Odessa. One for each of the victims who died in the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

They are located at 2nd Street and Sam Houston Ave.

