Carnival pledges to reduce single-use plastics by year’s end

Say goodbye to straws, umbrellas and olive picks in your drinks on Carnival.

The world’s largest cruise line announced a sustainability initiative on Monday that will make those items a thing of the past by the end of the year.

“Over the next few months, you may notice changes to some of our product offerings as we move to reduce single-use plastic and eliminate certain other items that are difficult to recycle or separate from food waste,” Carnival said in a statement.

Going away will be:

-- Drinking straws, unless asked for. Frozen drinks will have edible straws.

-- Decorative food items like steak temperature markers, toothpicks, umbrellas, stir sticks and olive picks.

-- Individual serving items like foil-wrapped butter pats, salad dressing, cereal boxes and sugar.

Other changes:

-- All cold beverages will be served in glass or reusable plastic tumblers.

-- Hot to-go drinks will be served in paper cups with paper lids.

-- Wooden coffee stirrers will be replaced with stainless steel ones which will be sanitized and reused.

-- Shampoo and body wash will be distributed in pumps, not small, personal bottles.

Carnival says some of these changes are already underway, but many more will come by the end of 2019.

“It’s important for you to know that these changes are focused on our being better environmental stewards – not cutting costs – as many of these changes actually increase our cost and the manpower required to execute them,” the company said.

The single-use initiative comes as Carnival Corp. is in Miami federal court for a hearing on what to do about allegations that it has continued polluting the oceans from some of its cruise ships despite agreeing years ago to stop, the Associated Press reported.

The cruise line is accused by federal prosecutors of violating terms of probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily waste from its Princess Cruise Lines ships and covering it up. Carnival paid a $40 million fine and was put on five years' probation.

Monday’s hearing concerns what to do about the alleged new probation violations. Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz previously threatened to bar Carnival from docking at U.S. ports but now is reviewing a proposed settlement.

Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.

