Cardi B hit with new felony charges in strip club brawl

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender and a fight broke out. / Source: Cardi B / YouTube
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 12:51 PM, Jun 21, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has been indicted on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a New York City strip club.

The indictment filed in state court on Friday charges Cardi B with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges.

Prosecutors said she's to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens. There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from her lawyer.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

Cardi B rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus