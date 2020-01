Ski Skeller Sports is closed on Wednesday after a car crashed into the store overnight.

(Photo and video courtesy of Kayli Greenfield Tschauner)

According to the City of Midland, 28-year-old San Te crashed into the store just before 7 a.m. Te was found to be intoxicated and has since been charged with driving while intoxicated.

No one was hurt in the crash.

According to the store's Facebook page, they hope to have the store cleaned up and re-opened by Thursday.