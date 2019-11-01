Candidate for Midland City Council takes campaign to new heights

One City Council candidate is taking their campaign to new heights right before Election Day.

Voters will be able to vote for their candidate on Election Day, which is November 5th.

Dan Corrales, District 4 candidate for Midland City Council, said he is taking his campaign to the high skies to show residents that he is willing to try different ideas to get voters to the polls.

Midlanders will be able to see Corrales and his banner fly over the Midland High versus Midland Lee football Friday evening.

“I thought what a great opportunity, where we have so many people together and fly a banner over the stadium to give them an idea of what is the different approach Dan Corrales will take, what are the things that I am going to try to do, that we have not done before,” said Corrales.

Corrales said, with Election Day just next week it is important to show voters how he is willing to think outside the box in order to get the job done.

“My campaign is an idea of what are those different methods are. We can solve any issues by applying things that have been done somewhere else. This is not the first banner that has been flown somewhere but it has been quite some time that I can remember someone has done that here in Midland,” said Corrales.

This upcoming Tuesday, Tall City residents will go to the polls and vote for who they would like to see lead the city.