Midland City Council candidate claims she was threatened

A Midland City Council candidate has claimed a government board member made a threat to her career.

Crisp said she was even reserved bringing the issue up because she knows how powerful Hillard can be.

Kimberly Crisp is running for Midland City Council in District 4 and at council she brought up she had been threatened by Brent Hillard with the Midland Development Corporation.

“It is really important to have an open dialogue. I fully expected the Midland Development Corporation to come at me and honestly attack what I was saying and defend themselves in a public setting. I never expected to receive a personal threat from the chair of the board,” said Crisp.

Crisp claims that Hillard made threats to her career which would lead to her family to suffering.

She said, Hillard claimed she made false and defamatory statements on how the MDC operates.

“He stated that he would turn me into the ethical board for my counseling licensure and in doing so in threatening my career. He potentially threatened my family, as well. As my income, helps support my family,” said Crisp.

None of the City Council members wanted to comment on the issue during the meeting, stating that this seemed more of a civil issue than a council one.

“I think things like this have to be brought to light because obviously Midland has a lot of very affluent powerful people and this type of behavior is extremely inappropriate. Especially from someone in a powerful position in a Government appointed entity,” said Crisp.

CBS7 News has reached out to Hillard and left a message with his assistant and will bring you Hillard’s side of the story if he chooses to respond.