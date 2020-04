Mobile testing is coming to the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Station on Sunday, May 3.

The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a release, you will be screened if you have:

-Fever and/or chills

-Cough (Dry or productive)

-Fatigue

-Body aches/Muscle or Joint Pain

-Shortness of Breath

-Sore Throat

-Headaches

-Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

-Nasal Congestion

-Loss of Taste and/or Smell

You can register for a test online or by calling 512-883-2400.