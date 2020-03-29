CORONAVIRUS CASES UPDATE: Ector 3 - Midland 12

The City of Midland Health Department confirmed there is one new case of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the total to twelve.

He is a male in his 20s, who was tested by Midland Health.

He's quarantined at home. The heath department says he caught it from another person with the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ector County Health Department confirmed two new coronavirus cases Sunday.

That brings the total to 3.

The health department says the patients are a husband and wife in their 60’s.

There is no word on where the couple is believed to have contracted the virus.

The husband is in the hospital and the wife is self-isolating at home.

