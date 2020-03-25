COM Aquatics athletes affected by 2020 Olympics being postponed

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are officially postponed and while it impacts athletes all over the world, it also affects two local athletes competing for the right to compete in the games.

Samantha Pickens and Tarrin Gilliland are two divers at City of Midland Aquatics who are on pace to compete in the Olympic trials in Indianapolis, IN.

COM Aquatics coach Gabi Chereches has helped train Pickens and Gilliland over the years and couldn't be more proud of the grit, positive spirit, and competitiveness these girls bring to the pool every day.

"Having Tarrin and Samantha train so hard. Tarrin for the past five years here at COM, and then Sam came over a year and a half ago," coach Chereches said. "They have a goal. One of them does something one day and then the other has to catch up, so it's been really great so see them fight for that."