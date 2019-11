The Texas Tech basketball team is fresh off of a Final Four run to the national championship game and are 2-0 in their 2019-2020 campaign thus far.

Head coach Chris Beard and the #11-ranked Red Raiders arrived in Midland on Tuesday night for a shoot-around before Wendnesday's game against Houston Baptist.

CBS 7 Sports caught up with Coach Beard for an exclusive interview on this year's Texas Tech squad.