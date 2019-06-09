COAST GUARD: Body of Texas police chief found

The body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed has been found, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reed has been missing since falling off a boat in the Texas City Dike on Friday.

Officials said his body was found at 7:54 a.m. Sunday about a mile and a half north of the Texas City Dike.

It was recovered by a Galveston County Marine Unit boat crew near mile marker 32 on the west end of the Houston Ship Channel.

Reed reportedly went overboard Friday afternoon near the Texas City Dike while on a fishing boat with his wife.

Handfuls of government agencies searched for Reed on the water Friday evening and throughout the day and night Saturday.