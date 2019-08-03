CBSDFW: Sources say alleged El Paso shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, lived In North Texas

The suspect who shot and killed multiple people near an El Paso mall Saturday afternoon has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, officials confirmed.

Texas State Representative Jeff Leach said Crusius lived in Allen and graduated from Plano Senior High in 2017.

Collin College also said in a statement that Crusius attended from fall of 2017 to spring of this year.

“Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones,” the statement said.