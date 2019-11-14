CBS7 tours Tall City Brewing Co. ahead of its grand opening

This weekend, Midlanders are about to be introduced to Midland’s newest brewery: Tall City Brewing Co.

The new brewery will host its grand opening Friday, so CBS7 took a sneak peek inside before they start slinging craft beers.

“We really like beer, we like craft beer, we want something for Midland that’s kid-friendly, family atmosphere and let’s do it,” Jeff Thomas said.

CBS7 pulled up a stool with Jeff Thomas, one of Tall City Brewing Co.’s founding partners, who said three years ago he and four friends decided it was time to leave the oil industry for something different—but not that different.

“I always tell people we’re in the Permian Basin, where oil is king in producing barrels,” Founding Partner Erich Schmidt said. “We’re still in the production business, we’re still making barrels, just drinkable barrels.”

Erich Schmidt gave us a closer look at that production.

Their team pours all their blood, sweat and yeast into this brewery to pump out up to 60 barrels of beer at a time.

“Everyone was pretty much rock stars when it came to getting this thing done,” Schmidt said.

But of course, they’re only as good as their flavors.

The partners put their heads together to come up with five of their specialty brews, all paying homage to the Tall City.

Each brew is named after a unique aspect of Midland.

The Bird Lady American Pale Ale is named after a local folklore legend near here.

The Haboob Hefeweizen is named after those crazy West Texas dust storms and the Five Hour Drive Honey Blonde reminds drivers that if they’re going to any other major city, well, it’s going to be a long drive.

Likewise, it’s been a long road to Tall City Brewing Co.’s opening, but it was worth it.

“Go big or go home is what we say,” Thomas said. “We’re from Midland so we have an idea of how the culture works out here and what people are wanting, what people are looking for.”

Tall City Brewing Co. is located on the 3300 block of Golf Course Road.

The grand opening will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. where there will be food trucks, music, games and, of course, beer.

