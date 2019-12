CBS7 will be airing the 2019 Community Christmas Tree Lighting at Starbright Village on Thursday night.

Starbright Village, which is located at McKinney Park in Odessa, will open with entertainment at 5:30 p.m.

The Community Christmas Tree Lighting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

You will be able to watch a live broadcast of the ceremony on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook Page and CBS7.com.