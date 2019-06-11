CBS7 brings back airing National Anthem overnight

If you re old enough, you probably remember that back in the day, before the 24/7 news cycle, television stations used to play the National Anthem before signing off for the night and again before signing back on.

Our parent company, Gray Media Group, is bringing back that tradition.

Every morning at 3:58 a.m. on CBS7, and at 6:58 a.m. on MyTV16, we ll be airing a special version of the National Anthem sung by nine-year-old Reina Ozbay.

She lives in South Florida and has been singing since she was four.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO WATCH THE VIDEO.