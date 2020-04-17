West Texas CW, Telemundo 20 and ECISD team up for 'School On TV' starting Monday

The Ector County ISD is helping parents continue to educate their children during the coronavirus outbreak by teaming up with West Texas CW and Telemundo 20 to present 'School On TV.'

The educational programs will air on the CW from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. every weekday starting Monday.

A Spanish version will air on Telemundo 20 from noon until 12:30 p.m.

Both stations are part of the CBS7 Media Group.

CBS7 Vice President and General Manager Don Davis reached out to ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri and offered the district the airtime.

“Channel 7 has graciously allowed us the air time on those two networks and … we’ve gathered a group of our teachers and administrators and central office curriculum folks and our media personnel to put together some programming Monday through Friday and we’ll launch that one week from today,” Muri told the Odessa American.

"We wanted to step up and do our part to help ECISD help its parents to continue to educate their children," said Davis. "We know coming up with lessons is a challenge. We felt this would be a terrific use of the stations' airtime."