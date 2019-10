Basin PBS will be holding its second Mayoral Debate on Tuesday night and CBS7's Jay Hendricks and Shelby Landgraf will be moderating it.

The debate will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center starting at 7 p.m.

You will be able to watch the debate on the Basin PBS Facebook Page.

Mayor Jerry Morales, Patrick Payton and Jenny Cudd will all be participating in the debate.