CBS7, Music City Mall and ICA host blood drive to support El Paso

CBS7 partnered with ICA Radio and Music City Mall to help the victims still recovering from the El Paso mass shooting.

West Texans came out to donate blood on all day Saturday showing incredible support for survivors.

Organizers say they've already donated more than 300 pints of blood, but much more is still needed.

“Thank goodness that we have had a good showing of people to come into the Permian Basin and today people were waiting for me this morning when I got here and I got here early," said Dianne Scott, Vitalant Donor Recruitment Supervisor.

