CBS7 INVESTIGATES: Operation Arrive Alive

The New Mexico-Texas state line is being called the most dangerous areas in the region, and it's caught the attention the local law enforcement and New Mexico's Department of Transportation.

One fact that stuck out is the amount of speeders on Highway 128.

New Mexico State Police said on any day some 6,000 vehicles drive down 128 west of Jal.

More than 4,000 of those drivers are speeding.

Charred spots on Highway 128 mark the spot where five people died in a fiery crash July 11th.

One of them was 19-year-old Alonso Hernandez, a son and a brother from Odessa, who just landed his first big gig in the oil fields.

"The first day he came home from work he was so excited. He showed me his hands were rough. He was like 'look mom, look at my hands." Magaly Nieto said. "Thursday, my mom got up and made him some burritos. He was messing around with my mom. Then he left, and that was it. I didn't get to kiss my boy. I didn't get to tell him goodbye.

Nieto is a CBS7 team member and Alonso's mother.

Instead of seeing the plans they made together through, she had to make other arrangements.

"As a parent, you should not be writing your son's obituary," Nieto said fighting back tears. "How do I explain to my 3-year-old daughter when she walks into the room and goes 'mama, donde esta Alonso?' Like where is Alonso? It's something you can't explain and she's three years old. "

The fatal crash on July 11th is one of three this summer, which took 11 lives total and made state police step up and do something about the havoac on this 50-mile strech of Highway 128.

"A lot of it is the aggressive driving," Roswell-based New Mexico Police Captain Lance Bateman said.

He and his troopers launched 'Operation Arrive Alive' in August.

"That's our goal. Our goal is to make sure people get on the highway and arrive to their destination," Bateman explained. "Then, we decided to do a large-scale operation on our end and bring in officers from around the state to try to bring the fatalities and crashes down."

During the 5-week Monday through Friday operation officers wrote 2,385 tickets, which averages out to a whopping 95 tickets per day.

Out of those 2,300 traffic stops, officers pulled 52 drivers and 198 vehicles off the roads.

There were also 20 non-injury crashes, 16 with injuries, and luckily, no one died during the 25-day operation

Captain Bateman believes it was a huge success.

"It starts with the number of crashes, it dropped significantly for severe crashes," He explained. "Of course, we start with the fatalities. We had zero during the operations during the five weeks - that right there is a success in itself."

Plus, he said they don't plan on ending their fight against the oil field traffic.

"We are going to do periodic operations. Some will be announced, some won't be announced," Bateman said. "We hope that the public will remember that there could be a state police officer just up the road."

Nieto still doesn't know what caused the crash that killed her son, but hopes 'Operation Arrive Alive' is the beginning of a safer stretch of Highway 128.

"To all the drivers you guys are driving a monster made of steel without imagining the consequences of driving 100 miles an hour - killing someone not only your life will be changed forever, but you will change someone else's life forever. You will turn somebody else's life upside down," she said.

This week the 50-mile stretch on Highway 128 was officially designated a 'New Mexico State Corridor.'

New Mexico officials also said they have worked closely with West Texas agencies to combat the problems together on these oil field highways.

We'll explain that and more Friday night at 6 p.m. as we continue our look at 'Operation Arrive Alive.'

