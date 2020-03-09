CBS7 INVESTIGATES: Midland County Jail fails inspection, on state non-compliant list

The Midland County Jail failed an inspection mid-February and is on the state non-complaint list, according to documents obtained by the CBS7 Investigates team from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

This comes on the heels of a new Sheriff, after David Criner won the election last Tuesday.

The inspection report cites a list of facility maintenance issues and other necessary repairs that the commission states "shall be conducted to ensure a safe, secure, and sanitary facility."

The issues include broken sinks and showers, a leaking washer, lights and sheet rock that need to be replaced, and numerous plumbing issues such as clogged toilettes, sinks and lack of hot water.

The CBS7 Investigates team sat down with current Sheriff Richard Gillette. We will air it tonight on CBS7 News at 10.