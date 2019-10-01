CBS7 INVESTIGATES: Local contractor turned con man

A local veteran and his family spent tens of thousands of dollars to buy land in Ector County and try to build a new barndominium style home, but the contractor they hired took all their money and ran.

Jamie Ortega was a Gulf War era vet, and came back to West Texas with a little more than bumps and bruises.

His doctors at the VA recently diagnosed him with PTSD along with other injuries, so the government gave him a sizable sum of money for disability.

The money he used to buy land in Gardendale with the dream of building a new house on it.

"This land was paid for with blood that I bled for," Ortega said.

Back in April, Ortega hired AB's Contracting and Mark Anthony Valdez to build his new home.

He said Valdez wanted $35,000 up front, but then the problems started right away.

"Once we signed that check over - excuses," Oretga explained. "Oh, I'm tied up over here. Oh, I haven't been able to do this. Oh, I've been having trouble on the job. Oh, hey man it's late, can I get with you in the morning?"

Then Ortega said Valdez ghosted him. He stopped answering the phone or replying to texts.

CBS7 Investigates also tried contacting Mark Valdez, but his phone number has been disconnected.

Ortega's next step was to file a police report, but he said an investigator told him they couldn't charge Valdez criminally because some of the work was done by a subcontractor.

"They came and just mowed down some grass, put some boards around, left the rebar on the side," Ortega described.

The Ortegas haven't heard from Valdez since May, and they haven't seen a dime of the $35,000 they paid him.

So now, he and his wife are hiring contractors and doing some of the work on their own.

"We sold our house and took that money and put it into here," Oretga said as he walked through the half-done house. "This is where we're at right now, because really we are waiting on paycheck to paycheck to keep adding to it. We're going to put a second level in and finish the electrical, but this is where we're at."

Ortega also found out that he wasn’t the only one that got conned by the local contractor.

Arturo Reyes, a roofing and remodeling contractor out of the panhandle, said he lost $12,000 after subcontracting with Valdez for a project in Jal, NM. It all happened right around the same time the Ortega family hired him, too.

Reyes said he got behind on the project for one of his best clients, but was finally able get it done. He is now in the middle of filing a civil suit against Valdez in a court in Dumus.

As for the Ortega family, they were supposed to be in their house by August. Now, Ortega hopes it'll all be done in time to set up a Christmas tree.

"Right now, I can’t afford to sue him. I don’t have the money for it. My concern is trying to get my family and my grandkids into this place.”

Ector County jail records also show that Valdez has a history of theft.

He's already been arrested and put into jail at least twice for stealing thousands of dollars.

Ortega also said, AB's Contracting got an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau days before he signed a contract with Valdez.

With Ortega's complaint and a BBB investigation, the website now shows a C rating for Valdez’ business. The Facebook page and advertising for Ab’s Contracting is also no longer online.

Perhaps a silver lining to this story is, for not being a contractor, Ortega said it's been quite easy to get the work done on his own with the help of his wife and step sons, of course.

