CBS7 CARES: Mental Health Resources

Here is a list of mental health resources available to the public.

-Texas Health and Human Services has launched a toll-free Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 833-986-1919

-24/7 Crisis Intervention/Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-844-420-3964 www.permiacare.org

-BasinMD can be accessed as an app or online 24/7 from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet or computer. Anyone can now see a behavioral health provider anytime day or night if in urgent need, or schedule a virtual visit. Download the BasinMD app from the Apple or Google Play store, or sign up at www.BasinMD.com

-With more than 18,000 subscribers worldwide, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America's support group is a safe, supportive place to share information and experiences. www.adaa.org/adaa-online-support-group

-7 Cups is an online resource that offers free, anonymous, and confidential text chat with trained listeners and online therapists and counselors. www.7cups.com

-This resource connects people with licensed, professional therapists online for a low, flat fee. Therapy is available whenever you need it. www.betterhelp.com

-Vets4Warriors: No matter the issue, please don't hesitate to reach out to a peer, who is prepared to stay connected with you until the issue is resolved. 1-855-838-8255 www.vets4warriors.com

-Please visit the Healthy Minds website for more information on behavioral health resources. www.midlandbhi.org