CBS7 CARES: TTUHSC offers FREE online mental health support groups

Depression Group

This support group will provide an opportunity to connect with other people who also struggle with depression. Join us and learn how to understand your emotion and thought pattern, manage mood and stress, and build your coping skills toolkit.

Adolescent Thursday 6pm-7pm https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/104176986

Adults Monday 4:30pm-5:30pm https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/711158700

Anxiety Group

Experiencing irrational or uncontrollable worries? Join us and learn coping skills to help manage and reduce daily stress and symptoms, practice physical, mental, and creative techniques for lowering anxiety in the moment.

Adolescent Monday 6pm-7pm https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/708245351

Adults Wednesday 4:30pm-5:30pm https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/423230939

Grief Support Group

When grieving the loss of someone you loved, it's as if a deep hole implodes inside of you. This group offers a safe, supportive environment for sharing grief, learning from others who have experienced a loss, and gaining knowledge and insight of useful coping skills to help you begin to heal.

Wednesday 6pm-7pm https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/677541865

Free Online Chatroom for Anxiety during Coronavirus

Join us as we come together to share common experiences that are happening in our lives. You are not alone!Kids keeping you busy? Finding yourself stressed and worried about what might happen? Feeling overwhelmed? This too shall pass.

Monday – Thursday 10:00am - 11:30am https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/478049812

Koffee with Kristi (stress/anxiety management)

Join Kristi Kincheloe, PSYCH PA-C and as she hosts an interesting conversation with special guests to share their unique ideas for managing stress. Everyone welcome!

Wednesday & Friday 9:30am - 10:15am https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/7270359854

Addiction Recovery Support Group

Have you already started your journey to sobriety? Are you wanting to start? Need help sustaining your sobriety? Are you looking for a group that is non-judgemental? Come join us!

Every other Tuesday from 5:30pm-6:30pm. Beginning Tuesday, April 21st https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/9875683154

