CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3-year-old with autism climbs out of window on 13th floor in New York

New York police and NYC Administration for Children’s Services are investigating cellphone video that shows a child dangling from a 13th floor window at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx. It happened Saturday at about 7 p.m.

A New York mother shows how her 3-year-old son ripped apart the plastic on an AC unit to climb out of the window. (Source: WCBS via CNN)

The little boy was pulled back inside and wasn’t hurt.

Jennifer Mares shot the video of the boy climbing on top of the AC unit and then dangling from the window. Dozens of neighbors watched in terror from below yelling for help and praying the boy wouldn’t fall.

At one point in the video, you can see him lean over the edge for going back inside.

Mares ran upstairs to the apartment where she found the boy’s mother, shocked that her son climbed out of the window.

“We rushed inside because they had no idea that the baby was outside,” said Mares.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, said her sons were watching TV in another room while she cooked dinner. She said her 3-year-old, who has autism, ripped open the plastic on the side of the AC unit and climbed out.

She said she had no idea what was happening until Mares knocked on her door.

She is thankful her son is OK, calling it a miracle.

“If it wasn’t God, my son wouldn’t be alive today,” she said.

She promises her children are in good hands.

“I want people to know I’m a good mother. I’m not a monster,” she said.

The boy’s mother said there were window guards in place, but she removed them a couple of months ago to install the AC unit. Since this incident, New York Housing Authority staff reinstalled the guards.

