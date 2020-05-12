CAF's 'High Sky Wing' plans flyover Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

The Commemorative Air Force HIGH SKY WING will be flying a formation of historic warbirds over the cities of Midland and Odessa on the morning of Wednesday, May 13 as “A Salute to the Spirit of West Texas” as we weather the storms of COVID-19 together.

“A Salute to the Spirit of West Texas” warbird formation flight of 10 aircraft will launch at approximately 9:00 a.m. from Midland International Air & Space Port and fly over the cities of Midland and Odessa. The flight will last approximately one hour.

We invite the public to view the flyover from the ground while observing safety precautions. LOOK UP! We will bring the flyover to you.

If you catch any photos, post and tag us on our Facebook page High Sky Wing.

