Bynum School hosts parade for students

While social distancing is in place, the Bynum School hosted a reverse parade earlier today. As teachers and parents decorated cars to celebrate the Bynum students' school year. The Bynum staff showcased their school spirit by hosting this special parade for their students.

“We are Bynum School which is a private school for students with all kinds of abilities from preschool all the way through adulthood. We have signs that tell them we love them and we miss them. We’re not going to let them get out of the cars or anything. We’re just going to wave and say hi.”

The students wished to see their teachers. Keri St. John and the Bynum teaching staff wanted to honor them by shedding some light in these uncertain times.

“Just being in the same parking lot is good. We're just excited to see the students who will be able to come out. Having fun, decorating cars, making signs. Anyway this is a whole school gathering and you know we're a family. So this is just something fun for us to do.”

The students are eager to get back to school and the staff are eager for the day the students are back in the building to fill the halls with the enthusiasm and joy that the students bring to Bynum.

“We are all looking forward to the day where we can all get back together. The halls feel so empty. Some of us are working everyday. We just miss them and it’s not the same without them there.”

