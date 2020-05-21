Busy Atlantic hurricane season ahead, experts predict

(Gray News) - The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be quite active, according to meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

Are you ready for hurricane season? (Source: NOAA/CNN)

The prediction states that this year’s hurricane season will likely include 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes. Three to six of the hurricanes this year could become major hurricanes of category 3, 4 or 5.

The agency predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Atmospheric conditions, such as reduced wind shear and above-average sea surface temperatures, will create conditions favorable for tropical development, weather experts said.

Now is the perfect time to begin to prepare for the hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November, though tropical systems can form earlier or later than that. Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the season, formed Saturday in waters off the coast of Florida.

