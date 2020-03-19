Businesses face new challenge as executive order limits gatherings to 10

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to fight the coronavirus in Texas by limiting all gatherings to only 10 people.

Starting at midnight on Friday, all gyms, schools and bars will have to close temporarily while nursing homes restrict visits and restaurants switch to to-go service.

This announcement is devastating news for businesses like The Pho House that are already struggling because of the virus.

Their bell at the door is about to go silent.

Pho House management said they were already dealing with a slow season when this curveball came to really put them in hot water.

“People shall avoid eating or drinking at bars restaurants and food courts or visiting gyms,” Abbott said in a press conference. “Simply put, there will be no dining in at restaurants or bars and gyms will be closed.”

“I was definitely surprised. We all know the seriousness of corona, but I didn’t expect it to hit us this fast.”

Daniel Luu said the restaurant will switch over to to-go only to comply with the order but it’ll be a tough adjustment considering most of their revenue comes from dine in service and tips.

“We’re a family business so it’s not corporate we don’t have any to back us up,” he said. “It’s what we have, and we’ll work it day by day.”

While The Pho House is making it work, others have to start from scratch.

“And they just told us that they have no work for us. We’re just unemployed until further notice.”

Alyssa Hammontree was laid off from her bartending job this week and said many service workers like her don’t know how they’ll pay their next bills.

“I don’t know know if there’s even any work to look for,” she said. “I don’t know what else I’m supposed to do.”

The City Of Odessa urges anyone with questions about this order to call the city manager’s office or Odessa police public information.

Do not call the emergency and non-emergency lines.

