Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 give more than $60,000 to Midland-Odessa shooting victims

Almost a month and a half ago, the lives of many community members in Midland and Odessa were changed forever when a gunman opened fire across the area, leaving seven people dead and injuring dozens of others.

On Tuesday, a check was presented to the Odessa Community Foundation to help those struggling with loss.

Bubba's 33 and its parent company, Texas Roadhouse, presented the check in the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning.

Applause broke out as the $64,801 check was donated to the Odessa Community Foundation. One hundred percent of the foundation's proceeds will be doled out to those affected by the mass shooting for things like medical and funeral expenses.

Sixty- three Bubba's 33 and Texas Roadhouse restaurants across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico donated all of their September 19th proceeds to raise money for the victims.

Managing partner of Texas Roadhouse in Odessa, John Mark Baze, explained why the restaurants decided to come together for the Midland-Odessa community.

“As a company, we’re a family. And when something happens to one of our family’s community, all of us kind of ban together to support it. And that’s what this is about, coming together and supporting the community that supports one of our restaurants, our families in general,” he said.

The organization said the money is slated to be doled out to victim's by the end of the year. The chamber added that not everyone affected by the shooting has signed up to receive financial help. Any community member affected by the shooting who wishes to receive financial help, can contact the Odessa Chamber of Commerce at 432-332-9111.