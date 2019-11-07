Business owner warns community after receiving a counterfeit $10 bill

A Big Spring restaurant operator is warning business owners and community members after receiving counterfeit money.

The family-owned Wagon Wheel Drive-In has been a staple in Big Spring since the 1950’s. Katie Crockett and her father have owned and operated the restaurant for four years.

“We really love what we do, old fashioned hamburger restaurant. And it’s amazing it’s fun,” she said.

But one busy day last week, they came across something out of the ordinary. A customer gave a carhop what looked to be a $10 bill. But a closer look revealed it was a $1 bill printed over.



“You could see it was a $1 bill changed over to a $10 dollar bill,” she said.

Crockett said at first glance, it looks like a regular $10 bill. And since it is an official bill, the counterfeit pen didn’t reveal it as a counterfeit. It wasn’t until the staff did the books at the end of the night that they noticed it looked a little different.



“It was the color and even the feel of it it was a little coarse. When you have a real $10 bill with you, you can see the one of the $1 bill and the United States of America logo at the top there was two of them. And once you put it in the light, you could tell,” she said.

Crockett said she called the police, and an officer took the counterfeit bill and said he’d update them on any other reports.



“I think it’s so crazy that someone could turn a one into a $10. Even the police officer was like, ‘wow, they’re getting better at it,” she said.

Crockett said she contacted other business owners around Big Spring to warn them about the phony bills.

“I have a friend who owns a business, and she gets fake $100 [bills], But nothing that’s a lower bill changed into a higher, a $1 to a $10,” she said.

The business operator also warned her employees about the fake cash.



“First, I feel taken advantage of. I feel like my business is taken advantage of. But I also feel what does a person have to go through to do that?” she said.

Crockett adds that business owners and residents alike should double check the money they receive.

CBS7 contacted the Big Spring Police Department for more information but did not receive a response as of Wednesday evening.