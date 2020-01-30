Burglars break into N.J. home, only take pit bull puppy

An adorable pit bull puppy named Blair is missing after police say someone broke into a home and stole it.

This pit bull puppy was the only thing taken during a home burglary in New Jersey. (Source: WABC, Family videos and photos, CNN.)

"Nothing else was reportedly taken from the home, and it would appear the puppy was targeted," police Chief Robert Kugler said.

"Our hope is that the release of this adorable picture will lead the general public to be on the lookout for possible sightings and which would provide information leading to the return of the puppy to its owner."

On Monday afternoon, police received a call from the homeowner, who reported that the puppy was taken from her cage by someone who broke into the house through the basement.

Blair's markings are very recognizable.

She has white sock paws and a brown hook-like marking on her head.

Saddle Brook Mayor Robert White has taken a personal interest in the missing pup, posting the story on his Facebook page.

"People are very upset, sad. Some people are mad,” White said. “Some people look at animals like they are family members.”

