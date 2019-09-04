Precautionary lockout lifted at Buddy West Elementary, all students and staff are safe

UPDATE: The lockout has ended. The following comes from Ector County ISD:

We want to let you know, at about 12:45 West Elementary received a call from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office advising them to put the school into a Lockout because the ECSO received a call about a man with a gun walking in that area. Please Note: in our new Standard Response Protocol the term Lockout used be shelter-in-place. This Lockout is a precaution. Multiple law enforcement officers searched the area but found no one with a weapon. The Lockout was lifted at 1:15. All students and staff are safe and going back to their regular schedule.