Buddy West Elementary goes on brief lockout after man spotted walking around with a gun nearby

G.E. Buddy West Elementary School in West Odessa was put on a brief lock out this afternoon after police were told a man was walking around nearby holding a gun.

All students went home safe and sound after the lock out was lifting, but it was a tense afternoon for a witness a few blocks away who said the man pointed a gun at him.

When James Redic came to check on his horses, he found a strange visitor—a man walking around his property carrying a bag of groceries.

Redic asked him to leave, but he said something seemed off.

So, he followed him down the adjacent road while he called 911.

Thats when he says the man turned around and pointed a gun at him.

“I told the dispatch, I say he got a gun,” Redic said. “They said quit following him. But me, hard headed, I’m going to follow him. So, I followed him all around, hit the road, gave some distance. And then he started running down the hill over this way and went toward the school.”

That’s when Buddy West sealed the building and law enforcement circled the area searching for the man.

ECISD said the deputies didn’t find anyone, but Carlos Bedoy did.

He said a man walked out of the bushes behind his house with his shirt wrapped around his hand talking to himself.

“When he’s talking, I turned my head and I look at him and he’s coming this way and I said who was it?” he said.

Bedoy said the man paced behind the house staring at the school, before he turned and walked down this alley in a hurry.

Bedoy told me his daughter is a fourth-grade student at Buddy West and the lock out made him nervous because he feared she was in danger.

Redic felt the same way.

“With things that’s going on today you got to be suspicious of everything. He was in there, I said too close to the school, something might be going on. So I said I better call just to let them check him out.”

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office advises everyone in this area to keep an eye out for this man and call if they see something suspicious.

The man was described by witnesses as a white or Hispanic man who’s about 5’6” with a medium build.

He was seen wearing black pants and a black short sleeve shirt and he had stubble on his face.

